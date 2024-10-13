Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $32.80 million and $20,719.86 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00035257 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

