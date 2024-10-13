Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Pigeon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PGENY remained flat at $2.76 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. Pigeon has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of -0.05.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Pigeon had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $176.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pigeon will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.