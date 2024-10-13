Phillips 66 (PSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 on December 2nd

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Phillips 66 has a payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $10.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $136.35 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.