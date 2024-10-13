PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PEP stock opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.08. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $157.43 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

