PaLM AI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $294,470.24 (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $31.85 million and approximately $294,470.24 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PaLM AI Profile

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.41897121 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $216,196.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

