Osmosis (OSMO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.96 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $375.53 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.00253643 BTC.
Osmosis Profile
Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,884,340 coins and its circulating supply is 687,936,787 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Osmosis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.