Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

NXP opened at $14.93 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

