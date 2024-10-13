Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMCO. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $115,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $119,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $180,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NMCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 158,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,648. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

