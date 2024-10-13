Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

