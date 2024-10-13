NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 4.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.53. 1,891,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,003,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.68.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $892,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $182,983.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $892,625.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,983.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,729 shares of company stock worth $4,178,595. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at $18,585,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $7,600,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 97.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 137,382 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in NuScale Power by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

