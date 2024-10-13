Northland Capmk Upgrades Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) to Strong-Buy

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTDR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.70.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.61 million, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.92. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.27.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.79 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,350,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 565,362 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,386,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

