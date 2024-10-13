NFT Hits Market Capitalization of $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008307 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00014619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,260.69 or 1.00019590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001006 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.