New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.71.

Several analysts have commented on NGD shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on New Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

New Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

New Gold stock opened at C$3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$4.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of C$298.55 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 45,833 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$191,123.61. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

