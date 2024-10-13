National Bankshares Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$22.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$18.75 to C$22.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

D.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.75.

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$22.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$366.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.94. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.34.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Jane Gavan sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.24, for a total value of C$326,975.04. 47.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

