MXC (MXC) Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. MXC has a total market cap of $17.71 million and $659,533.17 worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.00254640 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @moonchain_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MXC is www.moonchain.com. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/@moonchain_com.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,664,965,800. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00668733 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $764,505.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.