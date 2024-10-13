MXC 1-Day Volume Tops $723,858.90 (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, MXC has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a market capitalization of $17.91 million and $723,858.90 worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.00253944 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @moonchain_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official website is www.moonchain.com. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/@moonchain_com.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,664,965,800. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00660403 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $543,388.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

