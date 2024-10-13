MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.42, reports. The company had revenue of C$292.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.60 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$45.75 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$40.45 and a 12-month high of C$59.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.43.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Earnings History for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

