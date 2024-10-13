MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.42, reports. The company had revenue of C$292.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.60 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$45.75 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$40.45 and a 12-month high of C$59.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.43.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

