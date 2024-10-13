Morgan Stanley Lowers Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target to $18.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,002.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $244,875. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 28,057,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,135,000 after acquiring an additional 364,539 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

