Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.41.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 64.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6,311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

