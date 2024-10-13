Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.05. 16,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 112,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Minerva Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.

Minerva Company Profile

Minerva SA produces and sells fresh meat, livestock, and by-products in South America and internationally. The company is also involved in slaughtering, deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

