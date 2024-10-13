Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 585 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in S&P Global by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.3 %

S&P Global stock opened at $522.01 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $528.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $507.74 and its 200 day moving average is $464.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.83.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

