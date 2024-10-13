Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.85.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 3.26.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $634,615. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,797,000 after buying an additional 103,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after buying an additional 356,506 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,250,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after buying an additional 214,334 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after acquiring an additional 531,504 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,176,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after acquiring an additional 79,920 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.