Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDGL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $343.83.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $214.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.39. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $299.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.55) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.69) EPS. Analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total value of $1,551,490.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,927.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,432,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 9,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

