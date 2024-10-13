Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Up 197.8% in September

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 197.8% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,257,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 111,692 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 243,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $8.69 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $8.95.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.