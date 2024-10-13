KOK Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $158,362.44 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $158,362.44 and $76,998.94 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,718.73 or 0.99965529 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00070213 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $92,971.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

