Kings Path Partners LLC Trims Stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kings Path Partners LLC lessened its position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kura Sushi USA worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,326,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth about $10,940,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 144.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 36,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.
Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 0.7 %
KRUS opened at $82.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.57. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,176.29 and a beta of 1.89.
