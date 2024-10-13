Kings Path Partners LLC Sells 2,584 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Kings Path Partners LLC reduced its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $58,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $60,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMAT opened at $90.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $93.32.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,944,956.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,150. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

