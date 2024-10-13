Kings Path Partners LLC Lowers Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Kings Path Partners LLC lessened its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BLFS stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 59.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 317,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,412.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,097.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 317,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,412.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,329 shares of company stock worth $372,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

