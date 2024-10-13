Kings Path Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Kings Path Partners LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC owned 0.09% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,005.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 209,272 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 302.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,138 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANIP shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $57.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.71. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $900,472.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at $40,129,527.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,762. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

