KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
KB Financial Group Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of KB opened at $67.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.98. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KB Financial Group
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.