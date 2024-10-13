KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of KB opened at $67.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.98. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

