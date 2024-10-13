JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $7.06 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0888 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JUNO has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. JUNO has a total market cap of $7.06 million and $19,028.70 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

