Jito Price Tops $1.95 on Major Exchanges (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Jito token can now be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00003099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jito has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a market capitalization of $223.86 million and $19.23 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jito

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 127,542,742.2 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 1.92331477 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 238 active market(s) with $28,414,057.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

