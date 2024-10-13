Jefferies Financial Group Raises Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target to $49.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SKWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.78.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 2.9 %

SKWD stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,516.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,212,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,767,000 after acquiring an additional 717,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,043,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,458,000 after buying an additional 207,744 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,405,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,528,000 after buying an additional 34,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after buying an additional 77,354 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

