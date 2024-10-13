James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 369 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 369 ($4.83), with a volume of 116493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.58).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded James Fisher and Sons to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.91) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on James Fisher and Sons
James Fisher and Sons Trading Up 5.4 %
James Fisher and Sons Company Profile
James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than James Fisher and Sons
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.