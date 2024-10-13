James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 369 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 369 ($4.83), with a volume of 116493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.58).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded James Fisher and Sons to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.91) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.94 million, a P/E ratio of -380.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 350.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 317.49.

James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

