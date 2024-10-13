iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

