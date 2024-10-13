Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,200 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the September 15th total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. 145,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,873. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

