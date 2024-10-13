Insider Selling: Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Insider Sells £14,267.82 in Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Innes Smith sold 14,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £14,267.82 ($18,672.71).

Innes Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Innes Smith acquired 8,846 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £9,022.92 ($11,808.56).

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SPR opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £122.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 1.42. Springfield Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.38.

Springfield Properties Cuts Dividend

About Springfield Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,666.67%.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers private, contract, and affordable housing, as well as provides development services to third party private organizations. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries; property development activities; buying and selling real estate; manufacturing timber kits; and provision of management services.

