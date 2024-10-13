Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $1,433,958.50 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $1,433,958.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $236.10 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.64) EPS. BeiGene’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

