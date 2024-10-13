Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires £9,243.20 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Aedy bought 2,120 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £9,243.20 ($12,096.85).

British Land Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 427.80 ($5.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 421.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 410.88. British Land Company PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 467.80 ($6.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.97, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 455 ($5.95).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

