ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $144.23 million and $1.63 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,038,003,074 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,135,328 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

