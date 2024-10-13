i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Downgraded to Hold at National Bank Financial

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company’s principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
