Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108.40 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 108.20 ($1.42). Approximately 676,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,669,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.41).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTWS

Helios Towers Stock Up 0.2 %

About Helios Towers

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,803.33 and a beta of 0.50.

(Get Free Report)

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.