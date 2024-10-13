Head-To-Head Comparison: Crown LNG (CGBS) and Its Competitors

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 666 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Crown LNG to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crown LNG and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Crown LNG alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A -$6.19 million -0.35 Crown LNG Competitors $1.05 billion $84.01 million 72.35

Crown LNG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown LNG Competitors 128 728 960 19 2.47

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crown LNG and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.82%. Given Crown LNG’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Crown LNG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A -34.39% Crown LNG Competitors -17.70% -42.87% -0.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crown LNG rivals beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Crown LNG

(Get Free Report)

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.