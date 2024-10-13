HCR Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
IJJ stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $124.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.39 and its 200-day moving average is $116.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
