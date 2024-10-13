Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Has $5.52 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after acquiring an additional 355,054 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,274,000 after purchasing an additional 707,159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 86,339 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,807,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average is $118.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $127.55.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.