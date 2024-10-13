Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Down 69.7% in September

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY remained flat at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Harbour Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.1144 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

