Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,694,600 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the September 15th total of 2,754,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,389.2 days.

Haidilao International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HDALF remained flat at $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Haidilao International has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

