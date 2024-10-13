Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Down 74.9% in September

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the September 15th total of 849,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,130.0 days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,093. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.15.
