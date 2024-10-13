Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,100 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the September 15th total of 1,097,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.6 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
Shares of Great Wall Motor stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.01. 270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.20.
About Great Wall Motor
