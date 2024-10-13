Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Major Shareholder Acquires $209,304.00 in Stock

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chun R. Ding acquired 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $209,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,644,855 shares in the company, valued at $47,091,526.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grail Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of GRAL opened at $14.49 on Friday. Grail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.47.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

